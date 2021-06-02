Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after buying an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

