Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

