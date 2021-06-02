Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.48. Ouster shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $95,652,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

