Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORPH stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,720. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.