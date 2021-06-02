Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OESX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

OESX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 243,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,410. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

