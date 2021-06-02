Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.41. 18,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,023,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.