Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,366,617 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

