OracleChain Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $425,323.16 and approximately $35,441.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

