Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.75

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 202647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

