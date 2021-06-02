OptiToken (OPTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,877.95

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One OptiToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. OptiToken has a market cap of $179,877.95 and approximately $2,486.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00280664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00188093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.01207306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,728.31 or 0.99981643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032637 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,799,060 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

