Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 371.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.