Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

