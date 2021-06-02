Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 130 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.