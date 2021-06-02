Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

