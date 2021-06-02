Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,368.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $837.76 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

