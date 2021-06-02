Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 31,653 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.