Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang Sells 34,443 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OOMA stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ooma by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ooma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

