OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $6.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $113.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

