Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 851,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.