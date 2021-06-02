OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.