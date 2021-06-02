Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

