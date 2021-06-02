Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $81,450.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,031.99 or 1.00161245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00087310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.