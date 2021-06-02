Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0008 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00081873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01022490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.46 or 0.09609731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.