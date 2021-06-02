Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $10.38 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Oddz has a market cap of $10.38 million and $3.67 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

