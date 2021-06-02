Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Acquires £21,260 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Shares of OCN opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £378.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.15. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 568 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,089.80 ($14.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

