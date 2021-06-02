Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.57

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 405738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$187.85 million and a PE ratio of -201.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.