Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $94.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.