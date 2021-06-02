NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NVE by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $339.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

