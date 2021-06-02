NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

