Numeraire Market Capitalization Achieves $244.04 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Numeraire has a market cap of $244.04 million and $27.44 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.09 or 0.00134446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.42 or 0.09790071 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,550 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

