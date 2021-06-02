NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 29th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.76. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $191,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NuCana by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

