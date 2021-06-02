NuBits Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.33 million and $10.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

