Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NUAN opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,655.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

