Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.18 and last traded at $164.64. 88,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,077,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

