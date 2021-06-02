Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Novanta stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.
In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
