NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 2.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 405,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,531,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

