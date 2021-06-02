NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 2.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 405,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,531,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.
