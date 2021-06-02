Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

