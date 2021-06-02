nOS Price Hits $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

