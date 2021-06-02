NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 547,470 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

