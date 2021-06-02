Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $135.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.98 million and the lowest is $131.43 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 802,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $63,563 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

