Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director David M. Tullio Acquires 4,000 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

