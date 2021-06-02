Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

