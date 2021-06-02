Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.25.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.44. 865,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.45. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

