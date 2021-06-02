Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $71,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.