Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 4,275 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

