Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 127 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

