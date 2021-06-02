Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $28,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

