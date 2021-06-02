Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 828 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

