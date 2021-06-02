NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

