NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 3.2% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $11,294.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $738.79 or 0.02032880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.